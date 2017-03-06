11:30 am, March 6, 2017
Rangers 3B Beltre says he’ll play WBC for Dominican Republic

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:02 am 03/06/2017 11:02am
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre says he will play for the Dominican Republic in the first round of the World Baseball Classic.

The five-time Gold Glove winner said Monday in the Rangers’ spring training clubhouse that he feels better after playing some exhibition games. The 37-year-old Beltre missed the first week of games for Texas because of a strained left calf, an injury he suffered when working out at home before reporting to camp.

The Dominican Republic plays its first WBC game on Thursday in Miami.

Beltre plans to stay in Arizona with the Rangers as long as he can to get treatment and more at-bats before joining the Dominican team in Miami. He was in the Rangers’ lineup for their game Monday against Seattle.

