5:31 pm, March 6, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariachi surprise: Mariners OF…

Mariachi surprise: Mariners OF Martin serenaded on birthday

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 5:11 pm 03/06/2017 05:11pm
Share
A mariachi band plays for Seattle Mariners' Leonys Martin, far right, in honor of his 29th birthday, as he arrives at the clubhouse in Peoria, Ariz., Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A mariachi band was there to serenade Leonys Martin after he arrived in the Seattle Mariners’ clubhouse on his 29th birthday.

The four-member band then remained the outfielder’s constant companion throughout morning workouts Monday, filling the air on the back fields at the spring training complex with lively music.

And if the accompanying band wasn’t enough to draw attention to Martin, there was the huge sombrero he wore while taking some swings in the batting cage, catching flyballs and doing some running drills.

Martin said it was an amazing feeling to have teammates set up the surprise for him.

Asked who was primarily responsible, Martin smiled when he mentioned Felix Hernandez, the standout pitcher who then came up from behind strumming on one of the instruments.

Martin said it was a birthday he will never forget.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariachi surprise: Mariners OF…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News