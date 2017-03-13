Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EST
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|13
|4
|0.765
|Oakland
|10
|4
|0.714
|Los Angeles
|10
|5
|0.667
|Seattle
|10
|6
|0.625
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0.600
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|0.571
|Chicago
|9
|7
|0.563
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|0.533
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|0.500
|Kansas City
|7
|8
|0.467
|Boston
|7
|9
|0.438
|Houston
|5
|8
|0.385
|Toronto
|4
|10
|0.286
|Texas
|4
|11
|0.267
|Detroit
|4
|12
|0.250
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|0.750
|St. Louis
|10
|4
|0.714
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0.533
|Colorado
|8
|7
|0.533
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|0.529
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|0.529
|Arizona
|8
|8
|0.500
|Washington
|7
|7
|0.500
|New York
|8
|9
|0.471
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|0.412
|San Diego
|6
|9
|0.400
|Chicago
|5
|8
|0.385
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|0.389
|Miami
|4
|8
|0.333
|Atlanta
|5
|10
|0.333
___
Atlanta 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 8, Minnesota (ss) 6
Washington 5, Houston 4
Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota (ss) 3
Detroit 4, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 9, Miami 9
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5
Texas 10, Chicago White Sox (ss) 8
San Francisco 12, Arizona 4
Oakland 9, Chicago Cubs 8
L.A. Dodgers (ss) 5, Kansas City 4
Cincinnati (ss) 4, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati (ss) 9, Colorado 8
Cleveland 11, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox (ss) 15, L.A. Dodgers 5
Detroit vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.