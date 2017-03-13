2:13 am, March 13, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 1:41 am 03/13/2017 01:41am
Share
At A Glance
All Times EST
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 13 4 0.765
Oakland 10 4 0.714
Los Angeles 10 5 0.667
Seattle 10 6 0.625
Baltimore 9 6 0.600
Minnesota 8 6 0.571
Chicago 9 7 0.563
Cleveland 8 7 0.533
Tampa Bay 7 7 0.500
Kansas City 7 8 0.467
Boston 7 9 0.438
Houston 5 8 0.385
Toronto 4 10 0.286
Texas 4 11 0.267
Detroit 4 12 0.250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Pittsburgh 12 4 0.750
St. Louis 10 4 0.714
Philadelphia 8 7 0.533
Colorado 8 7 0.533
Milwaukee 9 8 0.529
Los Angeles 9 8 0.529
Arizona 8 8 0.500
Washington 7 7 0.500
New York 8 9 0.471
San Francisco 7 10 0.412
San Diego 6 9 0.400
Chicago 5 8 0.385
Cincinnati 7 11 0.389
Miami 4 8 0.333
Atlanta 5 10 0.333

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 8, Minnesota (ss) 6

Washington 5, Houston 4

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota (ss) 3

Detroit 4, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 9, Miami 9

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5

Texas 10, Chicago White Sox (ss) 8

San Francisco 12, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, Chicago Cubs 8

L.A. Dodgers (ss) 5, Kansas City 4

Cincinnati (ss) 4, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati (ss) 9, Colorado 8

Cleveland 11, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox (ss) 15, L.A. Dodgers 5

Monday’s Games

Detroit vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Major League Baseball
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News