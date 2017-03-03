Friday’s Major League Linescore

6:52 pm, March 3, 2017
Boston 000 611 010—9 14 0
Atlanta 000 000 100—1 6 0

Porcello, Scott (4), Johnson (5), Martin (7), Olmos (8), Walden (9), and Leon, DePew; Teheran, Freeman (4), De La Cruz (4), Vizcaino (6), Hursh (7), Kolarek (9), and Suzuki, Schlehuber. W_Porcello 1-0. L_Freeman 0-1. HRs_Benintendi; Bonifacio.

___

Minnesota 010 100 200—4 9 0
Philadelphia 100 000 200—3 11 0

May, Reed (3), Berrios (4), Slegers (6), Boshers (7), Gonsalves (7), Chargois (9), and Gimenez, Rohlfing; Hellickson, Appel (4), Morris (6), Tirado (7), Burnett (8), Ramos (9), and Rupp, Moore. W_Reed 1-0. L_Appel 0-1. Sv_Chargois. HRs_Field, Santana; Kingery.

___

Baltimore 000 110 000—2 7 2
Pittsburgh 310 100 00x—5 11 1

Miley, Hess (2), Lee (3), Givens (6), Ondrusek (7), Liranzo (8), and Castillo, Perez; Cole, Glasnow (3), Rosario (4), Hutchison (6), Lakind (9), and Diaz, Stallings. W_Cole 1-0. L_Miley 0-1. Sv_Lakind.

___

Detroit 002 000 000—2 4 0
Tampa Bay 041 000 00x—5 13 1

Boyd, Farmer (2), Ferrell (5), Jimenez (6), Molleken (7), Cuevas (8), and McCann, Greiner; Yarbrough, Tolleson (3), Cedeno (4), Colome (5), Carpenter (6), Alvarado (7), Hu (8), and Maile, McKenry. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Boyd 0-1. Sv_Hu.

___

St. Louis 001 000 000 1—2 5 0
Washington (ss) 000 010 000 0—1 7 0

Wacha, Nielsen (4), Rosenthal (5), Flaherty (6), Poncedeleon (7), Sherriff (8), Socolovich (9), and Kelly, Rosario; Strasburg, Worley (3), Perez (6), Cotts (7), Grace (8), Romero (9), Eitel (10), and Severino, Lowery, Reetz. W_Socolovich 1-0. L_Eitel 0-1.

___

Washington (ss) 100 001 420—8 17 4
Miami 121 000 001—5 10 0

Cole, Guthrie (4), Voth (5), Glover (7), Fedde (8), and Lobaton, Solano; Nicolino, Urena (3), Lobstein (5), Steckenrider (7), Adkins (7), Marte (8), Cunniff (9), and Cabrera. W_Voth 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-1. HRs_Ozuna.

___

New York Yankees 000 000 002—2 7 0
Toronto 200 000 001—3 7 0

Severino, Barbato (3), Graham (5), Rutckyj (6), Lail (8), Mantiply (9), and Romine, Diaz, Saez; Liriano, Latos (3), Biagini (5), Browning (7), Beliveau (8), Grube (9), and Martin, Saltalamacchia, Monsalve. W_Grube 1-0. L_Mantiply 1-2. HRs_Bautista, McBroom.

___

Houston 000 001 200—3 8 2
New York Mets 004 050 11x—11 17 0

Morton, Rodgers (3), Tolliver (5), Feliz (5), Armenteros (7), Minnis (7), Riefenhauser (8), and Stassi, Heineman; Syndergaard, Blevins (3), Montero (4), Edgin (6), McGowan (7), Smoker (8), and Rivera, Carrillo. W_Blevins 1-0. L_Rodgers 0-1. HRs_Marisnick; Walker.

___

Cincinnati 105 100 100—8 10 1
Chicago Cubs 000 000 040—4 3 1

Adleman, Stephenson (4), Wood (6), Peralta (7), Diaz (8), Shackelford (9), and Barnhart, Hudson; Montgomery, Brooks (2), Beeler (3), Kelly (4), Cleto (6), Duensing (7), Henderson (8), Pries (9), and Corporan, Davis. W_Adleman 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. HRs_Kivlehan; Jimenez, Balaguert.

___

Colorado 132 400 600—16 18 0
Cleveland 000 410 011—7 15 0

Hoffman, Marquez (3), Rusin (4), Castro (5), Carle (6), Ottavino (7), McGee (8), Oberg (9), and Wolters, Garneau; Carrasco, Olson (2), Miller (3), Logan (4), McAllister (4), Colon (7), Milner (8), Russell (9), and Gomes, Mejia. W_Hoffman 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. HRs_Patterson, Cardullo, Adames, Garneau; Urshela.

___

Kansas City 050 101 000—7 11 0
Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 001 010 000—2 6 0

Kennedy, Staumont (3), McCarthy (5), Farrell (6), Caramo (7), Stout (8), Culver (9), and Pena, Morin; Hill, Somsen (2), Stripling (3), Dayton (5), Fields (6), Avilan (7), Liberatore (8), Hermeling (8), Griggs (9), and Grandal, Farmer. W_Kennedy 1-0. L_Hill 0-1. HRs_Mondesi;

___

San Francisco 000 000 010—1 3 1
Oakland 010 100 40x—6 8 0

Samardzija, Gomez (3), Stratton (4), Kontos (6), Roth (7), Dominguez (7), and Posey, Brown, Garcia; Graveman, Dull (3), Hendriks (4), Gossett (5), Blackburn (7), Castro (8), and Phegley, Murphy. W_Graveman 1-0. L_Samardzija 0-1. HRs_Wilson, Healy, Alonso.

___

Seattle 000 200 000—2 8 2
Texas 101 110 13x—8 12 0

Iwakuma, Vincent (3), Overton (4), Rzepczynski (6), Weber (7), Altavilla (8), and Gosewisch, Baron; Wagner, Sadzeck (3), Webster (5), Claudio (7), Leclerc (8), Dragmire (9), and Lucroy, Lerud. W_Sadzeck 1-0. L_Overton 0-1. HRs_Haniger; Gomez, Robinson, Gallo.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 000 000 210—3 11 2
Arizona 205 100 07x—15 16 1

McCarthy, Paredes (3), Castillo (3), Hynes (4), Geltz (5), Oaks (6), Rhame (8), Font (8), and Barnes, Murphy; Greinke, Shipley (2), De la Rosa (6), Matusz (7), Sampson (8), and Mathis, Thole. W_Greinke 1-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. HRs_Goldschmidt, Hernandez.

___

