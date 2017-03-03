Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Boston
|000
|611
|010—9
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
Porcello, Scott (4), Johnson (5), Martin (7), Olmos (8), Walden (9), and Leon, DePew; Teheran, Freeman (4), De La Cruz (4), Vizcaino (6), Hursh (7), Kolarek (9), and Suzuki, Schlehuber. W_Porcello 1-0. L_Freeman 0-1. HRs_Benintendi; Bonifacio.
___
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|200—4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|200—3
|11
|0
May, Reed (3), Berrios (4), Slegers (6), Boshers (7), Gonsalves (7), Chargois (9), and Gimenez, Rohlfing; Hellickson, Appel (4), Morris (6), Tirado (7), Burnett (8), Ramos (9), and Rupp, Moore. W_Reed 1-0. L_Appel 0-1. Sv_Chargois. HRs_Field, Santana; Kingery.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|000—2
|7
|2
|Pittsburgh
|310
|100
|00x—5
|11
|1
Miley, Hess (2), Lee (3), Givens (6), Ondrusek (7), Liranzo (8), and Castillo, Perez; Cole, Glasnow (3), Rosario (4), Hutchison (6), Lakind (9), and Diaz, Stallings. W_Cole 1-0. L_Miley 0-1. Sv_Lakind.
___
|Detroit
|002
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|041
|000
|00x—5
|13
|1
Boyd, Farmer (2), Ferrell (5), Jimenez (6), Molleken (7), Cuevas (8), and McCann, Greiner; Yarbrough, Tolleson (3), Cedeno (4), Colome (5), Carpenter (6), Alvarado (7), Hu (8), and Maile, McKenry. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Boyd 0-1. Sv_Hu.
___
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000
|1—2
|5
|0
|Washington (ss)
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|7
|0
Wacha, Nielsen (4), Rosenthal (5), Flaherty (6), Poncedeleon (7), Sherriff (8), Socolovich (9), and Kelly, Rosario; Strasburg, Worley (3), Perez (6), Cotts (7), Grace (8), Romero (9), Eitel (10), and Severino, Lowery, Reetz. W_Socolovich 1-0. L_Eitel 0-1.
___
|Washington (ss)
|100
|001
|420—8
|17
|4
|Miami
|121
|000
|001—5
|10
|0
Cole, Guthrie (4), Voth (5), Glover (7), Fedde (8), and Lobaton, Solano; Nicolino, Urena (3), Lobstein (5), Steckenrider (7), Adkins (7), Marte (8), Cunniff (9), and Cabrera. W_Voth 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-1. HRs_Ozuna.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|000
|002—2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|200
|000
|001—3
|7
|0
Severino, Barbato (3), Graham (5), Rutckyj (6), Lail (8), Mantiply (9), and Romine, Diaz, Saez; Liriano, Latos (3), Biagini (5), Browning (7), Beliveau (8), Grube (9), and Martin, Saltalamacchia, Monsalve. W_Grube 1-0. L_Mantiply 1-2. HRs_Bautista, McBroom.
___
|Houston
|000
|001
|200—3
|8
|2
|New York Mets
|004
|050
|11x—11
|17
|0
Morton, Rodgers (3), Tolliver (5), Feliz (5), Armenteros (7), Minnis (7), Riefenhauser (8), and Stassi, Heineman; Syndergaard, Blevins (3), Montero (4), Edgin (6), McGowan (7), Smoker (8), and Rivera, Carrillo. W_Blevins 1-0. L_Rodgers 0-1. HRs_Marisnick; Walker.
___
|Cincinnati
|105
|100
|100—8
|10
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|000
|040—4
|3
|1
Adleman, Stephenson (4), Wood (6), Peralta (7), Diaz (8), Shackelford (9), and Barnhart, Hudson; Montgomery, Brooks (2), Beeler (3), Kelly (4), Cleto (6), Duensing (7), Henderson (8), Pries (9), and Corporan, Davis. W_Adleman 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. HRs_Kivlehan; Jimenez, Balaguert.
___
|Colorado
|132
|400
|600—16
|18
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|410
|011—7
|15
|0
Hoffman, Marquez (3), Rusin (4), Castro (5), Carle (6), Ottavino (7), McGee (8), Oberg (9), and Wolters, Garneau; Carrasco, Olson (2), Miller (3), Logan (4), McAllister (4), Colon (7), Milner (8), Russell (9), and Gomes, Mejia. W_Hoffman 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. HRs_Patterson, Cardullo, Adames, Garneau; Urshela.
___
|Kansas City
|050
|101
|000—7
|11
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|001
|010
|000—2
|6
|0
Kennedy, Staumont (3), McCarthy (5), Farrell (6), Caramo (7), Stout (8), Culver (9), and Pena, Morin; Hill, Somsen (2), Stripling (3), Dayton (5), Fields (6), Avilan (7), Liberatore (8), Hermeling (8), Griggs (9), and Grandal, Farmer. W_Kennedy 1-0. L_Hill 0-1. HRs_Mondesi;
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|1
|Oakland
|010
|100
|40x—6
|8
|0
Samardzija, Gomez (3), Stratton (4), Kontos (6), Roth (7), Dominguez (7), and Posey, Brown, Garcia; Graveman, Dull (3), Hendriks (4), Gossett (5), Blackburn (7), Castro (8), and Phegley, Murphy. W_Graveman 1-0. L_Samardzija 0-1. HRs_Wilson, Healy, Alonso.
___
|Seattle
|000
|200
|000—2
|8
|2
|Texas
|101
|110
|13x—8
|12
|0
Iwakuma, Vincent (3), Overton (4), Rzepczynski (6), Weber (7), Altavilla (8), and Gosewisch, Baron; Wagner, Sadzeck (3), Webster (5), Claudio (7), Leclerc (8), Dragmire (9), and Lucroy, Lerud. W_Sadzeck 1-0. L_Overton 0-1. HRs_Haniger; Gomez, Robinson, Gallo.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|000
|000
|210—3
|11
|2
|Arizona
|205
|100
|07x—15
|16
|1
McCarthy, Paredes (3), Castillo (3), Hynes (4), Geltz (5), Oaks (6), Rhame (8), Font (8), and Barnes, Murphy; Greinke, Shipley (2), De la Rosa (6), Matusz (7), Sampson (8), and Mathis, Thole. W_Greinke 1-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. HRs_Goldschmidt, Hernandez.
___