11:37 pm, March 10, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Friday's Major League Linescore

Friday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:06 pm 03/10/2017 11:06pm
Share
St. Louis 001 500 100—7 11 0
Washington 000 100 000—1 3 1

Leake, Alcantara (5), Mayers (7), Sherriff (8), Socolovich (9), and Fryer, Ortega; Gonzalez, Gott (4), Grace (4), Albers (5), Blanton (6), Cordero (7), Adams (8), Glover (9), and Severino, Kieboom, Read. W_Leake 2-0. L_Gonzalez 0-1. HRs_Harper.

___

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 4 2
Pittsburgh 100 000 003—4 5 0

Andriese, Schultz (2), Wood (4), Hu (7), Stanek (9), and Casali, Sucre; Hutchison, Nicasio (5), Watson (7), Hudson (8), Neverauskas (9), and Stewart, Stallings. W_Neverauskas 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. HRs_Beckham; Espinal.

___

Toronto 051 000 000—6 9 0
Detroit 000 002 000—2 6 1

Lawrence, Schultz (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Bolsinger (7), Dermody (8), House (9), and Graterol, Ohlman; Zimmermann, Ferrell (2), Hardy (3), Stumpf (4), Kensing (5), Ryan (6), Farmer (7), and Avila, Hicks. W_Lawrence 1-1. L_Zimmermann 0-1. HRs_Upton.

___

Minnesota 011 000 213—8 8 0
Miami 100 000 001—2 7 0

Duffey, Mejia (4), Haley (7), Chargois (9), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Chen, Phelps (4), McGowan (6), Barraclough (7), Ramos (8), Wittgren (9), and Realmuto, Telis. W_Duffey 1-0. L_Chen 0-1. HRs_Rohlfing, Park, Murphy; Anderson.

___

New York Mets (ss) 200 000 000—2 7 2
Atlanta 011 030 00x—5 10 0

Wheeler, Molina (3), Bradford (5), Conlon (6), McGowan (8), and Nido, Plaia; Sims, Collmenter (4), Johnson (6), Vizcaino (7), Fried (8), Jackson (9), and Freitas, Lalli. W_Collmenter 2-0. L_Molina 0-2. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Phillips, Garcia, Tuiasosopo.

___

New York Yankees 300 011 000—5 6 1
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 9 1

Green, Holder (3), Adams (4), Niese (5), Sheffield (6), Marsh (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Buchholz, Morgan (4), Garcia (7), Rodriguez (8), and Rupp, Hanigan. W_Green 1-0. L_Buchholz 0-1. HRs_Headley, Judge;

___

Houston 001 600 000—7 8 0
New York Mets (ss) 000 102 021—6 10 0

Musgrove, Tolliver (4), Guduan (5), Rodgers (6), Sneed (8), Holmes (8), and Gattis, Heineman; Harvey, Reed (4), Blevins (4), Smoker (6), Gorzelanny (7), Rowen (8), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Brosher. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Harvey 0-2. Sv_Holmes. HRs_Moran, Reed, Brignac; Cespedes, Duda.

___

Chicago White Sox 002 000 002—4 11 1
Milwaukee (ss) 000 000 120—3 8 1

Lopez, Jennings (5), Ynoa (7), Fry (8), Clark (9), and Narvaez, Gonzalez; Milone, Ramirez (3), Chamberlain (4), Marinez (5), Knebel (6), Wilkerson (7), and Pina, Garcia. W_Fry 1-0. L_Wilkerson 0-1. Sv_Clark. HRs_Brinson, Charles.

___

Cleveland 000 202 120—7 12 1
San Francisco 030 000 210—6 10 1

Bauer, Olson (5), Armstrong (6), Martin (7), Plutko (8), and Kratz, Moore; Bumgarner, Melancon (5), Suarez (6), Coonrod (7), Law (8), Strickland (9), and Hundley, Federowicz. W_Martin 1-0. L_Law 0-1. Sv_Plutko. HRs_Belt, Rollins.

___

Chicago Cubs 000 034 300—10 15 0
Seattle 000 011 423—11 18 1

Hendricks, Frankoff (4), Floro (7), Berg (7), Cleto (9), and Montero, Davis; Heston, Rzepczynski (4), Vincent (5), Vieira (6), Owings (6), Fry (8), Altavilla (9), and Ruiz, Gosewisch. W_Altavilla 1-0. L_Cleto 0-2. HRs_Happ, Dominguez, Young; DeCarlo, Liberato.

___

Milwaukee (ss) 000 010 200—3 6 2
Arizona 100 302 00x—6 7 0

Anderson, Suter (4), Blazek (5), Scahill (7), Goforth (8), and Susac, Houle; Walker, Matusz (5), De la Rosa (6), Hoover (7), Sampson (8), Gibson (9), and Iannetta, Hernandez. W_Walker 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_Gibson. HRs_Nieuwenhuis; Arcia.

___

San Diego 300 100 000—4 7 2
Los Angeles Angels 020 000 000—2 5 0

Richard, Maurer (4), Buchter (5), Hand (6), Torres (7), Bethancourt (8), Fisher (9), and Sanchez, Gale; Ramirez, Banuelos (5), Mahle (7), Ege (8), Gagnon (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Richard 1-1. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Fisher. HRs_Sanchez, Blash;

___

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 6 1
Boston 300 100 00x—4 5 0

Jimenez, Lee (4), Brach (7), Liranzo (8), and Pena, Wynns; Kendrick, Kelly (5), Olmos (6), Maddox (7), Callahan (8), Ysla (9), and Swihart, Procyshen. W_Kendrick 2-0. L_Jimenez 0-1.

___

Colorado 200 012 000—5 10 3
Cincinnati 130 000 000—4 6 0

Marquez, Lee (3), Freeland (4), Lyles (7), Jemiola (8), and Garneau, Nunez; Reed, Iglesias (4), Bonilla (6), Mella (8), Guillon (9), and Brantly, Hudson. W_Freeland 1-1. L_Bonilla 0-1. Sv_Jemiola.

___

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Friday's Major League Linescore
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News