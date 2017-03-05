6:57 pm, March 5, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cubs 9, Rangers 9

Cubs 9, Rangers 9

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 6:46 pm 03/05/2017 06:46pm
Share

Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ja.Baez 2b 4 0 1 0 C.Gomez cf 2 1 0 0
Androli rf 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0
L Stlla dh 2 1 2 2 Sh.Choo dh 2 0 1 0
Cratini pr 2 2 0 0 C.Pello pr 3 1 0 0
Cntrras c 3 2 1 2 N.Mzara rf 3 1 1 1
Crporan c 1 0 0 0 T.Snder rf 2 0 1 0
Cndlrio 1b 3 1 2 0 M.Npoli 1b 3 0 1 1
El.Soto pr 1 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 1 1 0 0
A.Almra cf 4 2 2 4 Ro.Odor 2b 3 1 1 0
Dmnguez 1b 0 0 0 0 Rbinson 2b 2 1 1 2
M.Szczr rf 3 0 1 0 J.Lcroy c 4 1 2 0
Ia.Happ 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Hayes c 1 0 1 0
Hnnmann lf 4 0 2 1 Rya.Rua lf 3 0 1 2
C.Young 3b 4 1 1 0 J.Hying lf 2 1 1 1
Kwasaki ss 3 0 0 0 Mddbrks 3b 3 0 2 1
Jimenez lf 1 0 1 0 Mrtnson pr 1 1 1 1
Alberto ss 2 0 0 0
Bernier ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 9 13 9 Totals 42 9 15 9
Chicago 111 042 000—9
Texas 023 000 220—9

E_Middlebrooks (1), Alberto (3). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 9. 2B_Almora (2), Hayes (1), Middlebrooks 2 (2). HR_La Stella (1), Contreras (2), Almora (1), Robinson (2), Hoying (2), Martinson (1). CS_Hannemann (2). SF_La Stella (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester 2 3 2 2 0 1
Davis 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Mejia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Uehara 1 0 0 0 0 0
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mills 2 3 2 2 1 3
Smith BS, 0-1 2 5 2 2 0 3
Texas
Martinez 2 5 2 2 0 0
Wright 1 2 1 1 0 0
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnette 1-3 3 4 3 0 0
Reyes 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Loewen 2-3 1 2 0 0 0
Carter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bass 2 2 0 0 0 1
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Smith (Martinson), Martinez (Contreras), Loewen (Candelario), Alvarez (Dominguez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:29. A_11,048

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cubs 9, Rangers 9
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News