Athletics 5, Rangers 1

|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|R.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Lipka cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Prmelee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Snder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smien ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|J.Hying rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rya.Rua lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hineman lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Healy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|A.Ibnez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dcker cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mddbrks 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St.Vogt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtnson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Loney 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rbinson 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Pnder ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J.Lwrie 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ncholas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hayes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cntwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Brugman lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Rdrguez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|Oakland
|201
|002
|00x—5
E_Alberto (2). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 3. LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (1). SF_Healy (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hauschild L, 0-1
|2 1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Dykstra
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bass
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Hahn W, 1-0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Axford H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alcantara H, 1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Montas
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Alvarez, Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:40. A_3,326