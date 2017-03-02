6:49 pm, March 2, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT In Columbia, Maryland, three left lanes get by a crash involving a tractor trailer on southbound I-95 at Rt. 32.

Athletics 5, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 3 0 2 0 R.Davis cf 3 1 1 0
M.Lipka cf 1 0 0 0 Prmelee rf 1 0 0 0
T.Snder rf 3 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 3 2 1 1
J.Hying rf 1 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 1 0 0 0
Rya.Rua lf 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce rf 3 0 2 0
Hineman lf 1 0 1 0 Y.Munoz 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Gallo dh 2 0 0 0 R.Healy 1b 2 0 0 2
A.Ibnez ph 1 0 0 0 J.Dcker cf 1 0 0 0
Mddbrks 3b 3 0 0 0 St.Vogt c 2 0 1 0
Mrtnson 3b 1 0 0 0 Maxwell c 2 1 1 0
J.Loney 1b 2 0 0 0 Plouffe 3b 2 0 1 0
Rbinson 2b 2 1 0 0 C.Pnder ss 1 1 1 0
Alberto ss 3 0 2 1 J.Lwrie 2b 0 0 0 0
Ncholas c 1 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 1 0 0 0
B.Hayes c 1 0 0 0 M.Canha dh 2 0 1 0
Cntwell c 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez ph 2 0 0 0
Brugman lf 3 0 1 2
Rdrguez lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 31 5 10 5
Texas 000 000 100—1
Oakland 201 002 00x—5

E_Alberto (2). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 3. LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (1). SF_Healy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hauschild L, 0-1 2 1-3 4 3 2 1 0
Dykstra 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gee 2 2 0 0 1 1
Bass 1 3 2 2 1 0
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Hahn W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 0 3
Axford H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Alcantara H, 1 3 1 1 1 1 2
Montas 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Alvarez, Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:40. A_3,326

MLB News