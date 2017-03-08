5:33 pm, March 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 12, Mets 2

Astros 12, Mets 2

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 4:06 pm 03/08/2017 04:06pm
Share

New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lagares cf 2 0 0 1 Sprnger rf 2 0 1 1
C.Start cf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 2 1 1 1
Cabrera ss 2 1 1 1 Gnzalez 2b 3 0 0 0
Wdmnsee ss 1 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 2 1 1 0
Cnforto lf 3 0 0 0 Reddick lf 3 1 1 0
P.Bondi lf 1 0 0 0 A..Reed 1b 2 1 2 2
W.Flres 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Gttis dh 2 2 1 0
D.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Kmmer ph 2 1 0 0
Rynolds 2b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 2
B.Tberi 3b 1 0 1 0 A.Grcia lf 0 1 0 0
P.Evans 3b 3 1 1 0 B.McCnn c 3 1 2 0
Jo.Mora ph 1 0 0 0 C.Moran pr 1 0 1 1
Tijeron rf 2 0 1 0 J.Davis 3b 1 1 1 1
Ge.Cone rf 1 0 0 0 T.White 3b 2 0 1 1
To.Nido c 3 0 1 0 Brignac ss 3 0 0 0
Becerra dh 2 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0
P.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 1
A.Aplin cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 36 12 15 10
New York 000 110 000—2
Houston 200 500 32x—12

E_Evans (2). LOB_New York 5, Houston 4. 2B_Tiberi (1), Gurriel (1). HR_Cabrera (2), Hernandez (1), Reed (2). CS_Springer (1). SF_Lagares (1), Springer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gsellman L, 0-1 2 5 2 2 0 1
Edgin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor 1 3 5 3 2 1
McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gilmartin 2 5 3 3 1 2
Roseboom 1 2 2 2 0 2
Houston
Morton W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 1 4
Sipp H, 1 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 1
Frias 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0
Giles 1 0 0 0 1 3
Peacock 2 1 0 0 0 2

PB_Nido.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:59. A_2,790

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 12, Mets 2
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News