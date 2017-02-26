6:41 pm, February 26, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Kurt Busch takes the checkered flag in another classic finish to the Daytona 500. It's Busch's third victory at Daytona.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Sunday's Major League Linescore

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 6:21 pm 02/26/2017 06:21pm
Share
Boston 000¬000¬300—3¬8¬0
Tampa Bay 011¬101¬03x—7¬9¬1

Velazquez, Walden (3), Taylor (4), Abad (6), Callahan (7), Ysla (8), Buttrey (8), and Swihart, DePew; Archer, Whitley (3), Gadea (5), Kittredge (6), Yarbrough (7), Hu (8), Ames (9), and Sucre, Heim. W_Archer 1-0. L_Velazquez 0-1. HRs_Weeks Jr., McCarthy.

___

Houston 001¬000¬020—3¬11¬1
Atlanta 100¬000¬001—2¬¬7¬2

Rodgers, Gregerson (3), Jankowski (4), Tolliver (5), West (6), Guduan (6), Perez (8), Yuhl (9), and Centeno, Stassi, Heineman; Teheran, Blair (3), O’Flaherty (5), Freeman (6), Ramirez (7), Kolarek (8), and Flowers, Freitas. W_Guduan 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Yuhl. HRs_Stassi;

___

Miami 000¬040¬000—4¬¬9¬0
St. Louis 040¬102¬00x—7¬13¬0

Straily, Conley (2), Tazawa (3), Guerra (4), Ellington (5), Lobstein (6), Despaigne (7), Tomshaw (8), and Ellis, Nola; Mayers, Broxton (3), Cecil (4), Alcantara (5), Baker (6), Bowman (9), and Fryer, Rosario. W_Mayers 1-0. L_Conley 0-1. Sv_Bowman.

___

Pittsburgh 010¬101¬000—3¬¬8¬1
Baltimore 110¬010¬50x—8¬10¬0

Taillon, Glasnow (3), Hutchison (5), Hughes (7), Creasy (7), Webb (8), and Diaz, Kelley; Miley, Verrett (3), Rodriguez (4), Liranzo (5), Lee (6), Hernandez (8), Cleavinger (9), and Castillo, Joseph. W_Lee 1-0. L_Hughes 0-1. HRs_Osuna, Wood; Jones, Machado.

___

Toronto (ss) 000¬002¬000—2¬3¬2
New York Yankees 031¬010¬20x—7¬5¬0

Oberholtzer, Schultz (3), Smith (4), Campos (5), Girodo (6), Romano (7), and Saltalamacchia, Ohlman; Severino, Barbato (3), Gurka (5), Lail (6), Feyereisen (7), Graham (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Severino 1-0. L_Oberholtzer 0-1. HRs_Saltalamacchia; Castro, McKinney.

___

Washington 001¬000¬001—2¬¬5¬1
Minnesota 041¬000¬00x—5¬10¬0

Cole, Lee (2), Worley (3), Fedde (5), Suero (7), Voth (8), and Lobaton, Kieboom; May, Jorge (2), Berrios (3), Breslow (5), Romero (6), Gonsalves (7), Rucinski (8), Wimmers (9), and Gimenez, Rohlfing. W_Jorge 1-0. L_Cole 0-1. HRs_Castro.

___

Philadelphia 031¬013¬200—10¬13¬2
Toronto (ss) 201¬000¬000—3¬¬¬6¬3

Hellickson, Benoit (3), Neshek (4), Lively (5), Tirado (7), Mariot (9), and Hanigan; Biagini, Shafer (2), Latos (3), Leone (5), Greene (6), Mayza (7), Bolsinger (8), Fernandez (9), and Martin, McGuire, Monsalve. W_Lively 1-0. L_Shafer 0-1. HRs_Blanco; Morales.

___

Detroit 000¬000¬020—0¬¬6¬1
New York Mets 001¬101¬11x—0¬11¬0

Boyd, Farmer (3), Bell (5), Stumpf (6), Nesbitt (7), Ryan (8), and Hicks, Green; Sewald, Reed (3), Roseboom (4), Rowen (6), Bradford (7), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Reed 1-0. L_Farmer 0-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Conforto.

___

Cleveland 000¬100¬000—1¬3¬1
Chicago Cubs 000¬100¬000—1¬7¬0

Salazar, Morimando (3), Goody (5), Crockett (6), Olson (7), Milner (8), Martin (9), and Perez, Kratz, Mejia; Buchanan, Rosscup (3), Kelly (4), Pugliese (5), Concepcion (6), Wagner (7), Rollins (8), Corcino (9), and Corporan, Caratini.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 004¬300¬120—10¬14¬1
Milwaukee 002¬321¬000—8¬¬10¬1

Hill, Hatcher (3), Morrow (4), Stripling (5), Oaks (6), Cash (8), Spitzbarth (9), and Barnes, Murphy; Peralta, Lopez (3), Archer (4), Goforth (5), Scahill (6), Oliver (7), Barbosa (8), Magnifico (9), and Bandy, Garcia. W_Oaks 1-0. L_Barbosa 0-1. Sv_Spitzbarth. HRs_Bellinger, Verdugo, Segedin; Cordell.

___

San Francisco 024¬201¬000—9¬10¬0
Cincinnati 040¬000¬010—5¬¬9¬0

Moore, Reynolds (2), Hernandez (3), Beede (4), Suarez (6), Roth (7), Slania (9), and Hundley, Brown; Adleman, Stephenson (3), Routt (4), Cingrani (5), Lorenzen (6), Castillo (7), Mella (9), and Turner, Brantly. W_Reynolds 1-0. L_Stephenson 0-1. HRs_Panik, Parker, Gillaspie;

___

Arizona 000¬000¬100—1¬¬4¬0
Colorado (ss) 121¬000¬11x—6¬14¬0

Shipley, Jones (2), Jepsen (3), Wilhelmsen (4), Delgado (5), Burgos (6), Godley (7), Marshall (8), and Iannetta, Herrmann; Rusin, Almonte (3), Jemiola (5), Motte (7), Qualls (8), Dunn (9), and Murphy, Nunez. W_Rusin 1-0. L_Shipley 0-1. HRs_Blackmon, Arenado.

___

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Sunday's Major League Linescore
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News