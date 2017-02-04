4:35 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rusney Castillo, Puerto Rico…

Rusney Castillo, Puerto Rico stay in contention in Caribbean

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:55 pm 02/04/2017 11:55pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rusney Castillo homered and drove in three runs, helping Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 10-2 on Saturday to remain in contention for the Caribbean Series.

Castillo, a center fielder for the Boston Red Sox, went 2 for 5, Ivan de Jesus Jr. from the Cincinnati Reds had a double and two RBIs and David Vidal had three hits and scored a run for the Criollos de Caguas, who are 1-3 in the Series.

The Dominicans dropped to 0-3 and were eliminated.

Just one of the five teams in the tournament is eliminated after the first round.

Andres Santiago (1-0) got the win, and Bryan Evans (0-1) took the loss, yielding three hits and two runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Mexico and Cuba clinched spots in the semifinals on Friday and Venezuela joined them after beating the Cubans 8-3 in the late game Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Ronny Cedeno added three of the Venezuelans’ 15 hits.

Carlos Benitez hit a three-run homer for the Cubans.

Will Ledezma (1-0) was the winner while Yoelvis Entenza (0-1) lost after giving up five hits and three runs in four 1/3 innings.

Cuba (2-1) will take on Mexico (3-0) and the Dominican Republic (0-3) plays Venezuela (2-1) on Sunday in the last day of the first round. The semifinals will be played on Monday.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rusney Castillo, Puerto Rico…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News