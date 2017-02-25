6:41 pm, February 25, 2017
Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 4

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 6:36 pm 02/25/2017 06:36pm
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon cf 2 1 0 0 Pollock cf 1 1 1 0
Da.Dahl lf 1 0 0 0 G.Blnco cf 1 0 0 0
LMahieu 2b 3 0 1 1 Fuentes pr 1 0 1 1
R.Tapia pr 2 1 1 0 Peralta rf 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez rf 3 1 1 0 Da.Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0
Ra.Ynoa 2b 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 1 1 1
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1 Dscalso 1b 1 0 0 0
Valaika 3b 2 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 3b 2 1 2 2
Desmond 1b 3 1 3 1 O.Arcia rf 2 0 1 0
Pttrson pr 1 0 1 0 Y.Tomas lf 2 0 0 0
Rynolds dh 3 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 2 0 0 0
Crdullo ph 2 0 0 0 B.Drury 2b 2 0 1 0
T.Story ss 3 1 1 1 Hzlbker lf 2 0 0 0
C.Admes ss 1 0 0 0 K.Marte dh 3 0 0 0
G.Parra lf 2 1 1 2 S.Brito ph 1 0 0 0
Tuchman rf 1 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0
Wolters c 3 1 2 1 Rnhimer ss 0 1 0 0
Vazquez c 1 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 0 1 0
Hrnndez c 2 0 1 0
Totals 38 8 12 7 Totals 34 4 10 4
Colorado 022 300 001—8
Arizona 300 000 001—4

E_Adames (1). DP_Colorado 1, Arizona 3. LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Patterson (1), Pollock (1). 3B_Wolters (1), Drury (1). HR_Story (1), Lamb (1). SB_Tapia (1), Desmond (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Anderson 1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1
Carasiti W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Senzatela H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 1
Lyles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oberg 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1
Moll 1 1 0 0 1 0
Vasto 1 2 1 1 1 1
Arizona
Miller 2 3 2 2 0 3
Bradley L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 1-3 5 5 5 2 1
Miller 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sampson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bracho 1 1 0 0 1 0
Gibson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Nakaushiro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Krehbiel 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Moll, Miller, Sampson, Krehbiel.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Scott Barry; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:10. A_9,795

