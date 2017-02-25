Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 4

|Colorado
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Da.Dahl lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Blnco cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Fuentes pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|R.Tapia pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Da.Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Ynoa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dscalso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Desmond 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|O.Arcia rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pttrson pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Tomas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crdullo ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hzlbker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Parra lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|S.Brito ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rnhimer ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mthis c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Hrnndez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|Colorado
|022
|300
|001—8
|Arizona
|300
|000
|001—4
E_Adames (1). DP_Colorado 1, Arizona 3. LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Patterson (1), Pollock (1). 3B_Wolters (1), Drury (1). HR_Story (1), Lamb (1). SB_Tapia (1), Desmond (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Anderson
|1 1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Carasiti W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Senzatela H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lyles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vasto
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arizona
|Miller
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Bradley L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1 1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Miller
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sampson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bracho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nakaushiro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krehbiel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Moll, Miller, Sampson, Krehbiel.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Scott Barry; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:10. A_9,795