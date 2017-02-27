6:48 pm, February 27, 2017
Rockies 7, Dodgers 1

Rockies 7, Dodgers 1

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 6:36 pm
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Amrista 2b 2 1 1 0 Frsythe 2b 2 0 1 0
R.Tapia cf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez ss 2 0 0 0
Dnorfia rf 3 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 1 0 0 0
McMahon 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Ebner cf 2 0 0 0
Pttrson 1b 3 2 2 2 Grandal c 3 1 1 0
Ra.Ynoa ss 2 0 0 0 B.Wlson c 1 0 0 0
Tuchman lf 2 0 1 1 Gterrez dh 3 0 0 0
D.Cstro 2b 2 0 1 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0
T.Mrphy dh 3 0 0 0 Pderson cf 2 0 0 0
D.Brown ph 2 0 0 0 Sweeney 2b 2 0 1 0
Valaika 3b 3 1 2 0 Ya.Puig rf 2 0 1 0
Herrera lf 2 0 0 0 S.Allie rf 2 0 0 0
C.Admes ss 2 2 2 0 A.Toles lf 2 0 1 0
D.Gbson 3b 1 0 0 0 Segedin 3b 2 0 2 0
N.Cevas cf 2 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 1 0 0 0
Crdullo ph 1 0 0 1 Dickson ph 2 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 1 1 3 Clbrson 3b 2 0 1 0
Garneau c 1 0 0 0 Ty.Holt lf 2 0 1 0
Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 34 1 9 0
Colorado 100 510 000—7
Los Angeles 000 100 000—1

E_Tauchman (1), Sweeney (1), Segedin (1). DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Amarista (1), Patterson (3), Valaika (1), Adames (1), Segedin (1). HR_Patterson (1), Wolters (1). SB_Denorfia (2). CS_Toles (1). SF_Cardullo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 2
Hoffman H, 1 1 2-3 3 1 0 1 2
Oberg H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
McGee 1 0 0 0 1 1
Howard 2 1 0 0 0 1
Lee 1 1 0 0 0 2
Carasiti 1 2 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Maeda L, 0-1 2 2 1 1 2 1
Avilan 1 1 0 0 1 2
Fields 1-3 4 4 4 0 1
Stewart 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Geltz 1 0 0 0 0 1
De Jong 2 1 0 0 0 1
Istler 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Gray (Seager).

WP_Avilan, Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:12. A_4,294

MLB News
