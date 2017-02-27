Rockies 7, Dodgers 1

|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Amrista 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dnorfia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Ebner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pttrson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ra.Ynoa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wlson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gterrez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Brown ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sweeney 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Valaika 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ya.Puig rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Allie rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes ss
|2
|2
|2
|0
|A.Toles lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Gbson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Segedin 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|N.Cevas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crdullo ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dickson ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Clbrson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Holt lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|0
|Colorado
|100
|510
|000—7
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Tauchman (1), Sweeney (1), Segedin (1). DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Amarista (1), Patterson (3), Valaika (1), Adames (1), Segedin (1). HR_Patterson (1), Wolters (1). SB_Denorfia (2). CS_Toles (1). SF_Cardullo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gray W, 1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hoffman H, 1
|1 2-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Oberg H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Howard
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Carasiti
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|Maeda L, 0-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Avilan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fields
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Stewart
|1 2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Geltz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Jong
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Istler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Gray (Seager).
WP_Avilan, Stewart.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:12. A_4,294