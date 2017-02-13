7:50 pm, February 13, 2017
Rhode Island governor seeks 38 Studios investigation records

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 7:26 pm 02/13/2017 07:26pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor is asking a court to release grand jury documents from a criminal investigation into the state’s failed deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s video game company.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo filed the formal petition on Monday in state Superior Court.

Raimondo says there’s an “extraordinary public interest” in the state’s deal with 38 Studios and its consequences.

The company moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt.

A years-long state criminal investigation did not result in any charges.

Raimondo has said she would seek the grand jury documents after the state’s civil lawsuit to recover lost money had concluded. That ended Friday when a judge approved a settlement with the final defendant.

