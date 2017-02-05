4:21 pm, February 6, 2017
Pirates star Andrew McCutchen moving to right field

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 8:41 pm 02/05/2017 08:41pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is on the move, just not out of Pittsburgh.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle announced Sunday that McCutchen is moving from center field to right field this season. Gregory Polanco will flip from right field to left, with Starling Marte sliding over from left to center.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 National League MVP, won a Gold Glove in center in 2012 but has seen a dip in his defensive performance recently, according to advanced metrics. Pittsburgh explored trading McCutchen earlier in the offseason, but he is expected to be with the team when the Pirates report for spring training later this month.

McCutchen tweeted a photo of Hall of Fame Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente without comment on Sunday night. The right field wall at PNC Park is 21-feet tall in honor of Clemente, who wore No. 21.

Hurdle called all three outfielders “selfless” for being open to the new alignment. Marte, an All-Star last year, is a two-time Gold Glove winner in left.

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Pirates star Andrew McCutchen…
