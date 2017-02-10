12:16 pm, February 10, 2017
Pirates’ spring training home renamed LECOM Park

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:01 pm 02/10/2017 12:01pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — McKechnie Field, the longtime spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is getting a new name.

The club announced Friday it has reached a naming rights agreement with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to rebrand the stadium LECOM Park.

Financial details of the 15-year agreement were not announced. The Pirates have played since 1969 at the stadium in Bradenton, Florida. LECOM Park also serves as the home of the Bradenton Marauders, Pittsburgh’s affiliate in the Class A Florida State League.

The facility underwent a major renovation completed in 2015. The home clubhouse will be named for Bill McKechnie.

A Pittsburgh native, McKechnie played 13 seasons in the majors before becoming a Hall of Fame manager. He led the Pirates (1925) and the Cincinnati Reds (1940) to World Series titles before retiring in Bradenton.

