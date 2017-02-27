5:18 pm, February 27, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Monday's Major League Linescore

Monday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 5:04 pm 02/27/2017 05:04pm
Share
New York Yankees 100 000 003—4 8 0
Baltimore 001 000 000—1 4 0

Green, Rutckyj (3), Gallegos (4), Marsh (6), Mantiply (8), Haynes (9), and Romine, Castillo; Jimenez, Nuno (3), Bradley (5), Bridwell (6), Hart (7), Scott (8), Drake (9), and Castillo, Pena. W_Mantiply 1-1. L_Drake 0-1. Sv_Haynes. HRs_Estrada; Schoop.

___

St. Louis (ss) 021 000 022—7 10 1
Boston 100 000 001—2 10 0

Wacha, Schafer (3), Poncedeleon (4), Reyes (6), Socolovich (9), and Kelly, Lino; Johnson, Stankiewicz (3), Ramirez (4), Scott (5), Martin (6), Workman (7), Shepherd (8), and Leon, Procyshen. W_Wacha 1-0. L_Johnson 0-1. HRs_Martinez (2);

___

Atlanta 103 200 001—7 12 3
Detroit 110 000 08x—10 12 0

Dickey, De La Cruz (3), Vizcaino (5), Fried (6), Cruz (7), Roe (8), Hursh (8), and Suzuki, Schlehuber; Zimmermann, Sanchez (3), Ferrell (4), Alcantara (5), Alaniz (6), Kensing (8), Jimenez (9), and Avila, Gonzalez. W_Kensing 1-0. L_Roe.

___

Miami 001 200 120—6 11 3
Minnesota 251 000 01x—9 9 1

Urena, Nicolino (2), Thielbar (2), Fife (3), Garcia (4), Peters (5), Steckenrider (6), Guerrero (7), Kinley (7), Maronde (8), Beltre (8), and Telis, Paulino; Santana, Kintzler (3), Rogers (4), Tonkin (5), Haley (6), Tepesch (7), Fernandez (8), Boshers (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Santana 1-0. L_Urena 0-1. Sv_Boshers. HRs_Moore; Park.

___

Tampa Bay 102 022 000—7 10 1
Philadelphia 100 100 000—2 7 2

Snell, Garton (3), Stanek (4), Moreno (5), Alvarado (7), Walters (8), Wood (9), and McKenry, Ciuffo, Marjama; Eickhoff, Garcia (3), Anderson (4), Nunez (6), Burnett (7), Murray (8), Beato (9), and Holaday, Alfaro. W_Snell 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. HRs_Dickerson, Peterson; Franco.

___

Washington 010 011 010—4 10 0
St. Louis (ss) 000 100 04x—5 10 2

Roark, Grace (4), Martin (5), Cotts (6), Cordero (7), Lara (8), Antolin (8), and Solano; Lynn, Rosenthal (3), Flaherty (5), Sherriff (7), Nielsen (8), Tuivailala (9), and Molina. W_Nielsen 1-0. L_Antolin 0-1. Sv_Tuivailala. HRs_Turner; Voit.

___

Pittsburgh 000 101 000—2 9 0
Toronto 000 001 000—1 4 1

Kuhl, LeBlanc (3), Kingham (5), DuRapau (6), Holmes (7), Rosario (9), and Stallings; Stroman, Osuna (3), Loup (4), Tepera (5), Barnes (6), House (7), Dermody (9), and Saltalamacchia, Graterol, Jansen. W_LeBlanc 1-0. L_Loup 0-1. Sv_Rosario.

___

Houston 001 000 004—5 8 0
New York Mets 100 000 100—2 4 0

Musgrove, Sipp (3), Paulino (4), Feliz (6), Yuhl (8), Valdez (9), and McCann, Centeno; Conlon, Familia (3), Montero (4), Robles (6), Edgin (8), Gorzelanny (9), and Rivera, Carrillo. W_Yuhl 1-0. L_Gorzelanny 0-1. Sv_Valdez. HRs_Cabrera, Flores.

___

Kansas City 416 000 3xx—14 14 0
Seattle 120 000 0xx—3 9 2

Vargas, Soria (3), Minor (4), Dziedzic (6), Alburquerque (7), and Perez, Pena; Gallardo, Vincent (2), Rzepczynski (3), Aro (4), Altavilla (5), Whalen (6), and Zunino, Baron. W_Vargas 1-0. L_Gallardo 0-1. HRs_Orlando, Perez, O’Brien; Segura.

___

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Monday's Major League Linescore
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News