5:24 pm, February 2, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Miller goes to arbitration…

Miller goes to arbitration after awful start with D-backs

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:59 pm 02/02/2017 04:59pm
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Shelby Miller has argued his salary arbitration case against Arizona after an awful first season with the Diamondbacks.

A 26-year-old right-hander, Miller asked arbitrators Andrew Strongin, James Oldham and Phillip LaPorte for $5.1 million. Arizona argued during Thursday’s hearing that he should be paid $4.7 million.

A decision is expected Friday.

Miller was acquired from Atlanta along with minor league pitcher Gabe Speier in a December 2015 trade that sent No. 1 overall 2015 draft pick Dansby Swanson to the Braves along with outfielder Ender Inciarte and pitcher Aaron Blair. Miller went 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA in 20 starts and made $4.35 million. He was demoted to the minor leagues in July during the All-Star break, made eight starts for Triple-A Reno and returned Aug. 31.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Miller goes to arbitration…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News