3:23 pm, February 16, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration says it will revise travel ban order, doesn't want appeals court review.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Maddux dons beard for…

Maddux dons beard for prank, fools Cubs’ Bryant with curve

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 3:18 pm 02/16/2017 03:18pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Greg Maddux fooled plenty of hitters during his career — but maybe never in a disguise.

In a video posted Thursday , the Hall of Fame pitcher donned a fake beard and posed as a sound guy throwing his trademark curveball during a round of batting practice with unsuspecting Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant.

The prank’s premise: Maddux patiently held a boom mic and offered occasional swing critiques during a video shoot while Bryant took cuts against another pitcher who left, allowing Maddux to step in.

“This sound guy’s got a good curveball — what is this?” asked Bryant, laughing.

The reveal came when the pitcher asked Bryant to sign the bat “to Greg Maddux.”

Last year Bryant pranked a community college team by convincing them he was a transfer.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Maddux dons beard for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News