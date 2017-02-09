Lefty JP Howell, Blue Jays finalize $3M million, 1-year deal

TORONTO (AP) — Left-hander J.P. Howell and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract.

The 33-year-old pitched for the Blue Jays from 2006-12, then spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 1-1 last year with a 4.09 ERA, his highest since 2011. He struck out 44 and walked 15 in 50 2/3 innings.

Howell started his big league career with Kansas City in 2005 and has a 35-29 record with a 3.77 ERA in 33 starts and 498 relief appearances.

Toronto announced the agreement Thursday.