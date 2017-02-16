7:52 am, February 16, 2017
Kushner family puts brakes on talks to buy Miami Marlins

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 7:45 am 02/16/2017 07:45am
MIAMI (AP) — The Kushner family, which has close ties to the White House, has put the brakes on its negotiations to buy the Miami Marlins because of a report team owner Jeffrey Loria may be nominated by President Trump to become ambassador to France.

Joshua Kushner, whose older brother is an adviser to the president, has a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins. But in a statement released late Wednesday by Kushner’s brother-in- law, Joseph Meyer, the family expressed concern the deal might “complicate” the ambassadorship appointment.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that Loria, a New York art dealer, is likely to be the next French ambassador. The report named him as one of four people selected by White House chief of staff Reince Priebus for top diplomatic posts.

AP Writer Julie Bykowicz in Washington contributed to this report.

