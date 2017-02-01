5:30 am, February 3, 2017
Khris Davis beats A’s in salary arbitration, gets $5M

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 4:17 pm 02/01/2017 04:17pm
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016, file photo, Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis hits a two-run double off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Davis has asked an arbitration panel for a $5 million salary this season, and the Oakland Athletics argued the outfielder should be paid $4.65 million. The sides appeared Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, before arbitrators Mark Irvings, Gil Vernon, Mark Burstein, who are expected to issue their decision Wednesday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Khris Davis defeated the Oakland Athletics in salary arbitration Wednesday.

The outfielder was awarded a $5 million salary for this season by arbitrators Mark Irvings, Gil Vernon and Mark Burstein, who heard the case a day earlier. The A’s had argued he should be paid $4.65 million.

Davis, Oakland’s regular left fielder, hit .247 for a second straight year and established career highs of 42 home runs and 102 RBIs in his first season with the A’s. He earned $524,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Also Wednesday, Oakland agreed to minor league contracts with a pair of Cubans: right-handed pitcher Luis Miguel Romero and center fielder Enry Pantojas.

Boston defeated pitcher Fernando Abad on Tuesday in the first case this year. The 31-year-old left-hander was awarded $2 million instead of his $2.7 million request.

Hearings run through Feb. 17.

