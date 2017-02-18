Jered Weaver signs with Padres after 11 years with Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Jered Weaver has agreed to a $3 million, one-year deal with the San Diego Padres after 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Weaver and the Padres confirmed the long-anticipated deal Saturday, pending a physical.

The 34-year-old Weaver had spent his entire career with the Angels, going 150-93 with a 3.55 ERA and three All-Star selections. The Angels didn’t re-sign him after Weaver went 19-24 over the past two seasons with the two worst ERAs of his career and stark declines in his velocity.

Weaver will join the jumbled competition for a rotation spot with the Padres, who have no established returning starters.