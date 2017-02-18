6:32 pm, February 18, 2017
Jered Weaver signs with Padres after 11 years with Angels

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 6:21 pm 02/18/2017 06:21pm
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jered Weaver works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. Weaver has agreed to join the San Diego Padres after 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Jered Weaver has agreed to a $3 million, one-year deal with the San Diego Padres after 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Weaver and the Padres confirmed the long-anticipated deal Saturday, pending a physical.

The 34-year-old Weaver had spent his entire career with the Angels, going 150-93 with a 3.55 ERA and three All-Star selections. The Angels didn’t re-sign him after Weaver went 19-24 over the past two seasons with the two worst ERAs of his career and stark declines in his velocity.

Weaver will join the jumbled competition for a rotation spot with the Padres, who have no established returning starters.

Latest News MLB News
