Jays’ Josh Donaldson misses workout with calf injury

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto slugger Josh Donaldson missed the team’s first full-squad workout Saturday because of a calf injury.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said the third baseman tweaked his right calf while running sprints a day earlier. He was scheduled for an MRI and further evaluation. Donaldson injured the same calf last April but did not miss any significant time.

“Hopefully, it’s not a big deal,” Gibbons said. “It might cost him a few days, but that’s not going to kill him.”

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, batted .284 with 37 home runs and 99 RBIs last season. He was an All-Star for a third straight season and helped lead Toronto to the ALCS.

General manager Ross Atkins said the team expects to know the severity of Donaldson’s injury by Sunday.

“What I can tell you is that Josh does a very good job of taking care of himself,” Atkins said. “He’s put himself in a great position this offseason. He’s in really good shape, and he also recovers very well. So when you factor all of that in, it mitigates the concern to some extent.”

NOTES: C Russell Martin was given the day off because of a fever. … Atkins said 1B/OF Steve Pearce (elbow surgery) has been swinging a bat and he is optimistic Pearce could be ready to play the field by the opener at Baltimore on April 3. “I think if he continues to speed things along the way he is, he could potentially be playing left field for us on opening day,” Atkins said. … 2B Devon Travis (knee surgery) took batting practice but remains day to day to avoid any setbacks, Gibbons said. . Atkins indicated contract negotiations are “an ongoing discussion” with Gibbons, who is signed through 2017.