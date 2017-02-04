2:43 pm, February 4, 2017
Infielder Wilmer Flores wins arbitration case against Mets

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:27 pm 02/04/2017 02:27pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Wilmer Flores defeated the Mets in New York’s first salary arbitration hearing since pitcher Oliver Perez won in 2008.

Flores was awarded a $2.2 million salary Saturday by arbitrators Mark Irvings, Sylvia Skratek and Robert Herzog, who heard the case a day earlier. The Mets contended he should be paid $1.8 million. Flores made more than $526,000 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

He played all four infield positions last season. He hit .267, matched his career high with 16 homers and had 49 RBIs.

Teams are 3-2 in arbitration this year. Oakland outfielder Khris Davis also won, and Arizona pitcher Shelby Miller, Boston pitcher Fernando Abad and Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph lost.

Fourteen players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17.

Perez won his hearing in 2008 and made $6.5 million instead of the team’s offer of $4.7 million.

