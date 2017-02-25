6:41 pm, February 25, 2017
Indians 8, Reds 2

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 6:26 pm 02/25/2017 06:26pm
Cincinnati Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Santana dh 3 0 0 0
Gerrero ph 2 0 1 0 Clbello ph 2 0 1 0
Alcntra ss 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 2 2 1 0
Z.Vncej ss 2 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 2 0 0 0
Kvlehan 1b 1 0 0 0 Stamets pr 2 1 0 0
E.Sarez 3b 3 1 2 1 Encrncn 1b 2 0 2 1
B.Dixon 3b 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez pr 2 2 2 1
J.Wnker lf 3 1 1 0 Y.Gomes c 1 0 0 0
Wallach 1b 2 0 1 0 A.Moore c 1 0 0 0
Herrera dh 2 0 1 0 G.Qiroz c 1 1 1 0
Elzalde ph 3 0 0 0 B.Zmmer rf 3 1 2 5
Brnhart c 1 0 1 0 Mi.Papi rf 0 0 0 0
J.Hdson ph 2 0 1 0 Rbrtson lf 3 0 1 1
Jnnings rf 2 0 1 0 Shaffer lf 2 0 0 0
A.Aqino ph 2 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0
Irbrren 2b 2 0 2 1 Mrtinez 2b 3 0 0 0
T.Renda ph 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 2 14 2 Totals 36 8 11 8
Cincinnati 020 000 000—2
Cleveland 102 010 31x—8

E_Alcantara (1), Gomes (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Cincinnati 13, Cleveland 11. 2B_Colabello (1), Ramirez (1), Diaz (1). HR_Suarez (1), Zimmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Garrett 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Mitchell H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0
Bonilla 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brice 1 1 1 1 1 1
Stephens 2 4 3 3 0 3
Hernandez 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Guillon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Merritt 2 4 2 2 0 2
Clevinger W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miller H, 1 1 3 0 0 0 1
Armstrong H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Colon H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Delabar H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1
Garner 1 3 0 0 0 1
Russell 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Diaz (Rodriguez), Brice (Gomes), Merritt (Barnhart).

WP_Hernandez, Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gabe Morales; Third, Toby Basner.

T_3:08. A_6,357

