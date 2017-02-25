Indians 8, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Clbello ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alcntra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Z.Vncej ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Encrncn 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|B.Dixon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez pr
|2
|2
|2
|1
|J.Wnker lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Moore c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Qiroz c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Elzalde ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer rf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Brnhart c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Papi rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hdson ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rbrtson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jnnings rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Shaffer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Aqino ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Irbrren 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Mrtinez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Renda ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|2
|14
|2
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|000—2
|Cleveland
|102
|010
|31x—8
E_Alcantara (1), Gomes (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Cincinnati 13, Cleveland 11. 2B_Colabello (1), Ramirez (1), Diaz (1). HR_Suarez (1), Zimmer (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Garrett
|1 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mitchell H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bonilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brice
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stephens
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Hernandez
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Guillon
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Merritt
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Clevinger W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miller H, 1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armstrong H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colon H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Delabar H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garner
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Russell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Diaz (Rodriguez), Brice (Gomes), Merritt (Barnhart).
WP_Hernandez, Armstrong.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gabe Morales; Third, Toby Basner.
T_3:08. A_6,357