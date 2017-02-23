12:39 pm, February 23, 2017
Hamilton back in Rangers camp, knee exam shows no damage

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 12:30 pm 02/23/2017 12:30pm
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Hamilton is back at the Rangers spring training camp in Arizona after an examination in Texas showed no structural damage to his surgically repaired left knee.

Hamilton said Thursday he got concerned when he felt a sudden pain when doing some running drills during the first full-squad workout two days earlier.

The 35-year-old slugger was examined Wednesday in Houston by Dr. Walt Lowe, who performed surgery last June. That was Hamilton’s third knee operation in 10 months, and the 10th of his career.

After a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee, Hamilton hopes to resumes hitting by Monday. He said his confidence hasn’t wavered.

Hamilton, the 2010 AL MVP, is in camp with a minor league contract after not playing in the majors last season.

