Giants’ Cueto still in Dominican Republic with ailing father

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Johnny Cueto remains in his native Dominican Republic helping his ailing father a week after pitchers and catchers reported to spring training.

The Giants plan to reach out to him to see how he is doing and whether he thinks he will pitch for his country in the World Baseball Classic.

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy is not worried about Cueto’s preparation. The right-hander has been throwing and working out regularly at the club’s academy. Bochy says the World Baseball Classic is “starting to cause a slight concern.”

Cueto signed a $130 million, six-year contract before last season. He went 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA and five complete games in 32 starts last year.