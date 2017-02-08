Free agent Sergio Romo close to finalizing deal with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sergio Romo is close to finalizing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers to become their setup man.

The 33-year-old reliever had a 2.64 ERA last season with the rival San Francisco Giants while being limited to 40 appearances because of a forearm flexor strain.

“At this moment, I’m still a free agent but in definite talks with the Dodgers,” Romo said Wednesday.

He confirmed he’s completed a physical.

Romo was the Giants’ primary closer in 2013 and ’14, and had a combined 61 saves during that span. During his time in the Bay Area, he was part of three World Series championships.

“I wouldn’t mind adding to that,” he said. “At this part of my career, winning is really the only thing that matters and being in a place where they want you and where there’s a sense you’re going to fit in. There’s only really one place that suits me at this point and I’m hoping to really go in there and contribute the best I can.”

Romo grew up a Dodgers fan after being born in Brawley, California, not far from the border with Mexico, where his parents are from.

“I honestly never envisioned myself playing for the Dodgers. I always just wanted to play at Dodger Stadium and have Vin Scully say my name,” he said. “Now with certain things coming out, it looks like a change is on the horizon for me. I’m just glad there are still teams calling, still teams that want me. They believe that I deserve a spot at the table.”

Romo spent two months playing winter ball in Mexico. He had a 0.93 ERA with three saves in nine appearances for Charros de Jalisco. He later joined Caneros de Los Mochis as a reinforcement during the playoffs and was picked up by Mexicali for the Caribbean Series.

“It was an eye-opener,” he said. “It’s impressive to feel that I can still improve. It’s humbling actually to see how much I needed to still improve to get acclimated to the style of baseball down in Mexico. I was able to show people I was healthy. I got past some injuries. I feel good. I feel strong.

“I’m ready to rock, ready to win. We’ll see what the next couple of days bring.”

Romo will pitch for Mexico in next month’s World Baseball Classic, along with Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Romo attended the team’s announcement of its roster at Dodger Stadium.