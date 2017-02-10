9:17 pm, February 10, 2017
Families of men killed with Jose Fernandez file lawsuits

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 9:01 pm
MIAMI (AP) — The families of the two men who were with Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez when his boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty — killing all three — are suing the All-Star’s estate.

Attorney Christopher Royer, who is representing the families of 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero and 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias, told the Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/upp5d4 ) that Rivero’s claim was filed Friday, and Macias’ will be filed Monday. Each family is seeking $2 million.

Authorities say Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of the September crash, though it’s not clear whether Fernandez was driving.

The attorney representing Fernandez’s family, Ralph Fernandez, told the Sun Sentinel a settlement is “highly unlikely,” saying the official crash investigation has not been completed, but he expects it to find Jose Fernandez was not driving the boat when it crashed.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Entertainment News Latest News MLB News
