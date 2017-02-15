7:51 pm, February 15, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers officially sign longtime…

Dodgers officially sign longtime Giants reliever Sergio Romo

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 7:19 pm 02/15/2017 07:19pm
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Sergio Romo officially signed a $3 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday after nine seasons with the archrival San Francisco Giants.

Romo’s deal includes $250,000 in performance bonuses, with $125,000 each for appearing in 50 and 60 games. He is likely to be the Dodgers’ setup man for closer Kenley Jansen.

The right-hander with a nasty slider has been the NL’s busiest reliever since his big-league debut in 2008, appearing in 515 games for the Giants.

He is 32-26 with a 2.58 ERA and 84 saves while winning three World Series titles in San Francisco. He recorded the final out of the 2012 World Series, striking out Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers officially sign longtime…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

MLB News