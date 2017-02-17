4:59 pm, February 17, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers' Gonzalez takes hitting…

Dodgers’ Gonzalez takes hitting break to heal tennis elbow

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 4:49 pm 02/17/2017 04:49pm
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez is taking a two-week break from hitting to heal tendinitis in the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman’s right elbow.

Gonzalez still hopes to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic next month, he said Friday after reporting to camp.

Gonzalez said he pursued his usual varied offseason workout program, including weightlifting and boxing exercises. It left him with a case of tennis elbow, or inflammation on the outside of the elbow after forearm tendons are overused.

The hitting break is purely a precaution, and Gonzalez said the injury isn’t thought to be serious by the Dodgers. He initially felt the pain in December, but kept working out until the brink of spring training.

The 34-year-old Gonzalez is already five days into his two-week hitting break.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers' Gonzalez takes hitting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

MLB News