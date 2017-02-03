12:50 am, February 5, 2017
Diamondbacks beat pitcher Shelby Miller in arbitration

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:09 am 02/03/2017 11:09am
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Shelby Miller throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco. Miller argued his salary arbitration case against Arizona after an awful first season with the Diamondbacks. Miller asked arbitrators for $5.1 million but Arizona argued during a hearing Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, that he should be paid $4.7 million. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Salary arbitration was yet another loss for Shelby Miller.

The Arizona Diamondbacks won their salary arbitration case against the pitcher, who will be paid $4.7 million this year instead of his $5.1 million request. Arbitrators Andrew Strongin, James Oldham and Phillip LaPorte made their decision Friday, a day after hearing arguments.

A 26-year-old right-hander, Miller went 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA in 20 starts last year and made $4.35 million.

He was acquired from Atlanta along with minor league pitcher Gabe Speier in a December 2015 trade that sent No. 1 overall 2015 draft pick Dansby Swanson to the Braves along with outfielder Ender Inciarte and pitcher Aaron Blair. Miller was demoted to the minor leagues in July during the All-Star break, made eight starts for Triple-A Reno and returned Aug. 31.

Teams are 3-1 in arbitration. Boston pitcher Fernando Abad and Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph also lost, and Oakland outfielder Khris Davis won.

