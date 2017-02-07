11:02 am, February 8, 2017
Cubs’ Rizzo reaches out to boy who was attacked at school

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 2:00 pm 02/07/2017 02:00pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Children at a suburban Chicago school are wearing Cubbie blue in support of a classmate who was severely beaten and Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is inviting the boy to Wrigley Field when he gets better.

Rizzo tweeted his invitation to 12-year-old Henry Sembdner to watch batting practice and a game, saying he’d heard the 7th-grader was a Cubs fan.

The attack happened last Friday at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin. Authorities say another student attacked after Henry bumped into him. He suffered facial fractures and other injuries. The boy remains hospitalized but school officials say his condition is improving and he’s breathing on his own after doctors removed a breathing tube.

Police say their investigation is continuing to determine if the other boy should face criminal charges.

Topics:
Education News Latest News MLB News
