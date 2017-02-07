6:12 pm, February 7, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Federal appeals court will hear oral arguments on whether to restore President Donald Trump’s executive action on immigration and refugees. Listen live.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Chris Carter agrees to…

Chris Carter agrees to $3.5M, 1-year deal with Yankees

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:51 pm 02/07/2017 05:51pm
Share

Chris Carter, who tied for the National League home run lead last season, has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees.

The deal, which is subject to a successful physical, includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $3 million salary and $500,000 in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Carter says “I am excited to go play for a bigger market team with more national exposure.”

Carter, whose career-high 41 home runs last season matched Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for tops in the NL, became a free agent in December when Milwaukee failed to offer a 2017 contract.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Chris Carter agrees to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News