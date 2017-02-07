Chris Carter agrees to $3.5M, 1-year deal with Yankees

Chris Carter, who tied for the National League home run lead last season, has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees.

The deal, which is subject to a successful physical, includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $3 million salary and $500,000 in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Carter says “I am excited to go play for a bigger market team with more national exposure.”

Carter, whose career-high 41 home runs last season matched Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for tops in the NL, became a free agent in December when Milwaukee failed to offer a 2017 contract.