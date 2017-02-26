5:13 pm, February 26, 2017
Astros 1, Braves 1

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 4:36 pm
Houston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
No.Aoki cf 2 1 1 0 Incarte dh 3 1 1 0
A.Aplin pr 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker ph 2 0 1 1
C.Moran 3b 3 0 2 0 Phllips 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 2 0 1 0 Dmritte 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Crrea ss 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 2 1
A.Serra ss 1 0 0 0 B.Lalli 1b 1 0 0 0
E.Gttis dh 4 0 1 1 Ma.Kemp lf 1 0 0 0
Snglton ph 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio lf 1 0 0 0
T.White 1b 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0
A..Reed 1b 2 0 1 0 Pterson rf 2 0 1 0
D.Fsher lf 3 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia lf 2 0 0 0 Freitas c 1 0 0 0
J.Kmmer rf 1 0 1 0 Pterson 3b 3 0 0 0
Lureano rf 1 1 1 0 Camargo 3b 1 0 0 0
Centeno c 2 0 1 0 d’Arnud ss 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez ph 1 0 0 0 S.Kzmar ss 2 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 2 1 1 2 Johnson cf 2 0 0 0
Brignac 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Acuna cf 2 1 2 0
To.Kemp pr 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 3 11 3 Totals 33 2 7 2
Houston 001 000 020—1
Atlanta 100 000 001—1

E_Guduan (1), Peterson (1), d’Arnaud (1). DP_Houston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Houston 14, Atlanta 9. 2B_Kemmer (1), Inciarte (1). HR_Stassi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Rodgers 2 2 1 1 0 1
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jankowski 1 1 0 0 1 0
Tolliver 1 0 0 0 0 2
West 2-3 0 0 0 3 0
Guduan W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Perez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Yuhl S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Atlanta
Teheran 2 1 0 0 1 1
Blair BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 2 3
O’Flaherty 1 2 0 0 0 1
Freeman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ramirez L, 0-1 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 2
Kolarek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Jankowski (Flowers), Teheran (Aoki), Freeman (Correa).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Joe West; Second, Ronnie Teague; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:11. A_4,539

