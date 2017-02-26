Astros 1, Braves 1

|Houston
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|No.Aoki cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Incarte dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Aplin pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Moran 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Phllips 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dmritte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|A.Serra ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lalli 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gttis dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ma.Kemp lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Snglton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A..Reed 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Fsher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freitas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kmmer rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnud ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Kzmar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stssi c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brignac 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Acuna cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|To.Kemp pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Houston
|001
|000
|020—1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|001—1
E_Guduan (1), Peterson (1), d’Arnaud (1). DP_Houston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Houston 14, Atlanta 9. 2B_Kemmer (1), Inciarte (1). HR_Stassi (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Rodgers
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jankowski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tolliver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|West
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Guduan W, 1-0
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Perez H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yuhl S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Blair
|BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|O’Flaherty
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Freeman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez L, 0-1
|1 2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kolarek
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Jankowski (Flowers), Teheran (Aoki), Freeman (Correa).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Joe West; Second, Ronnie Teague; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:11. A_4,539