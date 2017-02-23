3:37 pm, February 23, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS All lanes of northbound George Washington Parkway are blocked at the CIA because of a crash. Northbound lanes diverted at Va. Rt. 123.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » AP study: 113 percent…

AP study: 113 percent average raise in baseball arbitration

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 3:32 pm 02/23/2017 03:32pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — An Associated Press study finds that San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers landed the biggest raise of all the hefty salary increases in salary arbitration.

The 168 players eligible for arbitration as of mid-December averaged a 113 percent raise.

Myers received a 26-fold increase from $523,900 to an average of $13.8 million as part of an $83 million, six-year contract.

St. Louis right-hander Carlos Martinez is next with a 18-fold hike from $539,000 to an average of $10.2 million. He is followed by Atlanta outfielder Ender Inciarte with an 11-fold raise from $523,000 to an average of $6.1 million.

Last year, players who filed for arbitration averaged a 96 percent increase.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » AP study: 113 percent…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News