AP sources: Napoli passes physical, set for 3rd Texas stint

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 8:55 pm 02/15/2017 08:55pm
Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that Mike Napoli has passed his physical and will be introduced Thursday with an $8.5 million, one-year deal for a third stint with the Texas Rangers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the Rangers had not announced the deal. The team said it planned to announced a free-agent signing during a news conference at its Arizona spring training complex.

Napoli was seen in Surprise, Arizona, on Wednesday, when he was set to take a physical. He will get a $6 million salary this year, and the agreement includes an $11 million club option for 2018 with a $2.5 million buyout.

A member of the Rangers in 2011 and 2012, Napoli spent the final two months of the 2015 season in Texas, signed with Cleveland as a free agent and hit a career-high 34 homers last season, when “Party at Napoli’s” became a team rallying cry.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

