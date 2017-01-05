1:47 pm, January 5, 2017
Yankees’ Sanchez, Giants’ Cruz among Thurman Munson winners

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 1:26 pm 01/05/2017 01:26pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores will receive the Thurman Munson award.

The trio will be honored at the 37th annual Munson dinner on Feb. 7 in New York.

The former Yankees captain died in a plane crash in 1979 while practicing takeoffs and landings at an airport close to his home near Canton, Ohio. The awards honor success and inspiration on and off the field.

The event benefits AHRC New York City Foundation, which assists children and adults with disabilities.

