White Sox designate OF Coats for assignment

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 3:15 pm 01/06/2017 03:15pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have designated outfielder Jason Coats for assignment.

Coats spent most of last season at Triple-A Charlotte. He played 28 games for the White Sox, batting .200 with one homer and four RBIs.

The White Sox also claimed minor league outfielder Willy Garcia off waivers from Pittsburgh on Friday.

