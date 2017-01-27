3:12 pm, January 27, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Wesley Wright agrees to…

Wesley Wright agrees to minor league deal with Texas Rangers

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 2:59 pm 01/27/2017 02:59pm
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Left-handed reliever Wesley Wright has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will report to major league spring training.

The club also said Friday that right-hander Brady Dragmire has cleared waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. Dragmire also was invited to big league camp in Surprise, Arizona.

Wright, who turns 32 Saturday, had pitched in the majors for eight consecutive seasons with five clubs before the streak ended last year. He was released by Arizona late in spring training and spent part of the season with Boston’s Triple-A Pawtucket club before the Red Sox released him in July.

The 23-year-old Dragmire was designated for assignment on Jan. 19 to make room for free agent right-hander Tyson Ross.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Wesley Wright agrees to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News