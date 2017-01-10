Trump, ‘great baseball fan,’ meets Commissioner Rob Manfred

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he met with Donald Trump for the first time, and the president-elect told him he is a “great baseball fan.”

The 45-minute meeting Tuesday at Trump Tower was arranged by New York Yankees President Randy Levine.

Trump has been a frequent guest in the Yankee Stadium owners’ box. Levine worked for Rudolph Giuliani, a prominent Trump supporter, when Giuliani was New York City mayor.

Manfred says in an email it was a “really nice meeting.” The commissioner adds that Trump “explained to me his history with the game and what a great baseball fan he is, and we are glad that we had an opportunity to get together before his inauguration.”

