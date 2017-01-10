5:00 pm, January 10, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Dylann Roof was sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members; 1st to get death penalty for federal hate crimes.
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Listen live.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Trump, 'great baseball fan,'…

Trump, ‘great baseball fan,’ meets Commissioner Rob Manfred

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 4:48 pm 01/10/2017 04:48pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he met with Donald Trump for the first time, and the president-elect told him he is a “great baseball fan.”

The 45-minute meeting Tuesday at Trump Tower was arranged by New York Yankees President Randy Levine.

Trump has been a frequent guest in the Yankee Stadium owners’ box. Levine worked for Rudolph Giuliani, a prominent Trump supporter, when Giuliani was New York City mayor.

Manfred says in an email it was a “really nice meeting.” The commissioner adds that Trump “explained to me his history with the game and what a great baseball fan he is, and we are glad that we had an opportunity to get together before his inauguration.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News MLB News Money News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Trump, 'great baseball fan,'…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News