3:44 pm, January 18, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Spokesman: Former President George H.W. Bush admitted to intensive care unit, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized.
LIVE EVENT President Barack Obama is expected to hold his last news conference beginning at 2:15 p.m. Listen live.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Trevor Plouffe finalizes $5.25M,…

Trevor Plouffe finalizes $5.25M, 1-year deal with A’s

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 3:24 pm 01/18/2017 03:24pm
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Trevor Plouffe has finalized a $5.25 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics and is expected to be the primary third baseman if he can stay healthy.

Plouffe can earn an additional $750,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances as part of the agreement announced Wednesday: $150,000 for 350, and $300,000 each for 450 and 525.

He spent three stints on the disabled list last season, when he began as Minnesota’s starting third baseman and hit a career-best .260 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 84 games. He was batting .302 with two home runs and six RBIs over 12 games before his first time on the DL on April 19 with a strain in the right ribcage area. He was sidelined again from July 2 to Aug. 7 because of a broken left rib, then didn’t play again after Sept. 6 because of a strained left hamstring.

The 30-year-old provides versatility as he can also play first, making 13 starts there and 60 at third.

Oakland designated right-hander Zach Neal for assignment.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Trevor Plouffe finalizes $5.25M,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News