3:36 am, January 13, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tigers, utilityman Romine avoid…

Tigers, utilityman Romine avoid arbitration at $1.3 million

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 3:34 am 01/13/2017 03:34am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Romine and the Detroit Tigers have agreed on a one-year contract for $1.3 million, avoiding salary arbitration.

The versatile Romine played every position besides catcher last season and batted .236 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 109 games and 174 at-bats. He started at every infield spot, as well as center field.

Romine receives a $400,000 raise as part of the deal, which was completed Thursday.

Detroit had five players still eligible for arbitration and set to exchange proposed salaries with the team Friday barring agreements: third baseman Nick Castellanos; shortstop Jose Iglesias; and pitchers Bruce Rondon, Alex Wilson and Justin Wilson.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tigers, utilityman Romine avoid…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News