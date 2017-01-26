Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 1B Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Claimed 1B/3B Richie Shaffer off waivers from Cincinnati.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned OF Anthony Gose outright to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yohan Pino on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Jonathan Aro for assignment. Claimed C Tuffy Gosewisch off waivers from Atlanta. Acquired LHP Dillon Overton from Oakland for C Jason Goldstein. Designated C Jesus Sucre for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed OF Adam Walker off waivers from Baltimore.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Feldman on a one-year contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Darryl Scott minor league pitching coordinator; Mark Brewer pitching coach and Darin Everson hitting coach of Albuquerque (PCL); Jerry Weinstein manager and Tim Doherty hitting coach of Hartford (EL); Ryan Kibler pitching coach of Asheville (SAL); Scott Little manager, Bob Apodaca pitching coach and Mike Devereaux coach of Boise (NWL); and Andy Gonzalez rookie level development supervisor, Doug Jones pitching coach and Lee Stevens hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Al Leboeuf and Ned Yost IV coaches of Colorado Springs (PCL); Chuckie Caufield coach and Kevan Creighton trainer of Biloxi (SL); Dave Joppie coach of Carolina (Carolina); Steve Cline pitching coach and Hainley Statia coach of Wisconsin (MWL); Rolando Valles pitching coach of Helena (Pioneer); Rafael Neda manager, Nat Ballenberg pitching coach, Brenton Del Chiaro coach and Juan Rodriguez strength and conditioning specialist of the AZL Brewers; Jesus Hernandez pitching coach, Alcides Melendez coach and Hector Sanchez strength and conditioning specialist of the DSL Brewers; Adela Marquez minor league ESL coordinator; and Zack Sorensen coordinator of minor league video operations.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Stephen Drew on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Named Randy Wells pitching coach. Signed RHP Matt LeVert and OF Alex Rubanowitz.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Zion Bell.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Brandon Maddern.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Jeremy Hinshaw.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Josh Falbo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Troy Williams to Iowa (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed PK Randy Bullock to a two-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Mark Collins linebackers coach.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Amy Becker, Bridget Brennan, Barbara Butts Williams, Tami Krause, Sheila Oliver, Jennifer Smith and Lindsay Whalen to the newly-created Vikings Women Advisory Board.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Brett Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Boston F Brad Marchand $10,000 for a dangerous trip against Detroit D Niklas Kronwall.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Jim O’Brien and G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Branden Troock from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Brandon Baddock from Adirondack (ECHL) to Albany (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg to Hartford (AHL). Reassigned G Mackenzie Skapski from Hartford to Greenville (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Re-assigned D Jordan Subban to Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Texas F Austin Fyten one game.

ALBANY DEVILS — Returned F Ty Loney to Adirondack (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned F A.J. White to Atlanta (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Alex Belzile and G Kent Simpson to Colorado (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned D Nikolas Brouillard to Orlando (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned D Michael Webster to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Patrick Megannety.

ELMIRA JACKALS — Traded D Jacob Poe and the rights to F Miles Koules to Indy for D Matt Stanisz.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned G Ryan Faragher to the Anaheim Ducks.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Brent Troyan as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Anton Walkes on loan from Tottenham (Premier League-England) and D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez from Club Estudiantes de La Plata (Primera Division-Argentina). Signed G Brad Guzan to a multi-year contract, effective July 10.

FC DALLAS — Signed F Cristian Colman from Nacional Asuncion (Primera Division-Paraguay).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Nouhou Tolo.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Danny Szetela.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Announced trainer Mandi Lelkes will take on additional responsibilities as life skills coordinator.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced the resignation of baseball coach Stuart Lake to become coordinator of baseball administration and director of player development at South Carolina. Promoted associate head baseball coach Adam Ward to interim head coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Chad Pearson director of athletic performance.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Robert Prunty defensive line coach.

ILLINOIS STATE — Named Scott Myers assistant women’s soccer coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Greg Frey tackles and tight ends coach and run-game coordinator.

NORTH DAKOTA — Announced it is leaving the Big Sky Conference to join the Summit League in 2018 for basketball and Missouri Valley Conference in 2020 for football.

RUTGERS — Named Henry Baker cornerbacks coach.

