Santiago Casilla returns to Athletics on a two-year contract

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Relief pitcher Santiago Casilla is crossing the bay again, re-joining the Oakland Athletics with a two-year contract Friday after seven seasons with San Francisco.

While the right-hander lost his job as closer last season for the Giants’ struggling bullpen, he provides A’s manager Bob Melvin with some options of when to use him. Casilla could be called upon to help handle ninth-inning duties along with regular closer Sean Doolittle, while Ryan Dull also could be in the mix.

Casilla has spent his entire big league career between the two Bay Area teams; his initial six seasons were with Oakland.

He went 2-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 31 saves last season after posting a 4-2 mark record with a 2.79 ERA and a career-best 38 saves in 2015.

Left-hander Ross Detwiler and outfielder Alejandro De Aza agreed to minor league contracts with invitations to big league spring training. Outfielder Brett Eibner was designated for assignment to clear roster room for Casilla.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments