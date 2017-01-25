4:20 pm, January 26, 2017
Ryan Hanigan and Phillies agree to minor league contract

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 7:33 pm 01/25/2017 07:33pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have agreed to a minor league contract with Ryan Hanigan and invited the catcher to major league spring training.

Hanigan would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract if added to Philadelphia’s 40-man roster. As part of the deal announced Wednesday, he would have the chance to earn $375,000 in performance bonuses based on starts at catcher.

Hanigan played the past two seasons with Boston after spending his seven seasons with Cincinnati and moving to Tampa Bay for one year. He has a .250 career average with 28 homers and 202 RBIs in 647 games.

Hanigan has started 541 games behind the plate, and he has thrown out 37 percent of attempted base stealers.

