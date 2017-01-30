9:32 am, January 31, 2017
Retired catcher David Ross joins ESPN as baseball analyst

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 12:34 pm 01/30/2017 12:34pm
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Retired catcher David Ross is joining ESPN as a baseball analyst.

Ross won World Series titles with Boston in 2013 and the Chicago Cubs last year.

The network said Monday he will be part of the ESPN’s studio coverage and also will broadcast games. He was a guest analyst during the 2014 and 2015 postseasons.

Ross also is a Cubs special assistant to baseball operations. He played 15 seasons in the majors.

