Retired catcher David Ross joins ESPN as baseball analyst

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Retired catcher David Ross is joining ESPN as a baseball analyst.

Ross won World Series titles with Boston in 2013 and the Chicago Cubs last year.

The network said Monday he will be part of the ESPN’s studio coverage and also will broadcast games. He was a guest analyst during the 2014 and 2015 postseasons.

Ross also is a Cubs special assistant to baseball operations. He played 15 seasons in the majors.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments