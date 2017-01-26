11:59 am, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Red Sox set date…

Red Sox set date to retire Big Papi’s No. 34 jersey

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:45 pm 01/26/2017 12:45pm
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox will be retiring Big Papi’s No. 34 on June 23.

The team said Thursday it will be honoring David Ortiz before Boston plays that day against the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox had said before his final regular-season game at home last season that the ceremony would be held during the 2017 season.

Known for his towering homers and clutch playoff moments, Ortiz became a beloved figure in his 14 seasons in Boston.

The 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion retired at age 40 after Boston was swept out of the AL Division Series in 2016 by the Cleveland Indians. He went out in historic fashion, hitting 38 homers — the most for a 40-year-old and for a player in his final season. His 483 home runs with the Red Sox trail only Ted Williams’ 521 on the franchise’s career list.

