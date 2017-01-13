Red Sox reach deals with Bogaerts and Bradley, plus 5 others

6:37 pm, January 13, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreed to a $4.5 million salary and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to $3.6 million as seven Boston players avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals with the Red Sox.

Boston also reached agreements with infielder Brock Holt, catcher Sandy Leon and pitchers Joe Kelly, Robbie Ross Jr. and Tyler Thornburg. Left-handers Fernando Abad and Drew Pomeranz are the team’s only arbitration-eligible players remaining.

Bogaerts posted career highs last year in home runs (21), on-base percentage (.356) and slugging percentage (.446). Bradley hit .267 with 26 homers and 87 RBIs.

The Red Sox also announced Friday that they have extended their player development contract with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs an additional two years, keeping the affiliate there through 2020.

