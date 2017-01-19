3:44 pm, January 19, 2017
Pitcher Feliz signs with Brewers, joins mix for closer job

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 3:37 pm 01/19/2017 03:37pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Free agent right-hander Neftali Feliz has signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are looking for a closer in the bullpen.

Feliz’s deal, which was announced by the team on Thursday, is worth $5.35 million, with $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on games and games finished.

The eight-year veteran spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 62 games, serving mainly as a setup man.

The 28-year-old Feliz was a closer for the Texas Rangers early in his career, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2010 after saving 40 games.

The Brewers are looking for a closer after trading away Tyler Thornburg to the Boston Rex Sox in the offseason.

Corey Knebel and Carlos Torres also could be options to close in Milwaukee.

